New York Life Investments Alternatives Reduces Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lowered its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Trinseo were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSE traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.27. 3,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,097. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,046. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

