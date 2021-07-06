New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lowered its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned 0.18% of Vishay Precision Group worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,617. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $466.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

