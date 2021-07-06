New York Life Investments Alternatives Acquires 1,369 Shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Betterware de Mexico were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter worth $543,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.11. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $142.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.4761 dividend. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is presently 363.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

