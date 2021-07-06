Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,503.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,511. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,508.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,372.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

