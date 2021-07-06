500,000 Shares in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) Bought by LH Capital Markets LLC

LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. LH Capital Markets LLC owned 4.55% of Marquee Raine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRAC. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $11,851,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,916,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,398,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,364,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000.

NASDAQ:MRAC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 23,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,799. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

