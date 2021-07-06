Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Bought by Archon Capital Management LLC

Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares during the quarter. Asure Software accounts for 1.3% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Asure Software worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 485,616 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,099,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 103,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 470,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. Analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

