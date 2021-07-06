Archon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Archon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,068 shares during the period. Tupperware Brands accounts for approximately 3.8% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 2.03% of Tupperware Brands worth $26,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 437,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at about $6,889,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 362.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 308,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 242,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 314,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 236,445 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TUP traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. 7,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Tim Minges bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

