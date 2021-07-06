LH Capital Markets LLC Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,971,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. 166,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

