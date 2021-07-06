Gagnon Securities LLC Buys 817 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $8,240,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of VG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.