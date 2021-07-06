Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 18,240 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 49.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,374 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.