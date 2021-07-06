Founders Financial Alliance LLC Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,596.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,953,000 after acquiring an additional 278,179 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $374.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

