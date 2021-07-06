Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 221,427 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. 67 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,730. The company has a market cap of $311.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

