Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $946.06

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $946.06 and last traded at $940.47, with a volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $938.16.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $859.74. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

