monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $248.00

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $248.00 and last traded at $248.00, with a volume of 2008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

