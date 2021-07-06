227,387 Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Bought by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,000. Accolade comprises about 7.0% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned 0.39% of Accolade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

ACCD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,107. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.42.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. Accolade’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

