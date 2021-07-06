New York Life Investments Alternatives Increases Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. Lazard comprises about 0.9% of New York Life Investments Alternatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Lazard were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

LAZ traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

