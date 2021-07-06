OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $103.11 million and $1.37 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00057523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.09 or 0.00984769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.63 or 0.08839038 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,907,910 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.