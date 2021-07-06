Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.69% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $53,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE PIPR traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $127.43. 129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,787. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.44. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.