Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 756,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $61,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,396,000 after buying an additional 165,680 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,544. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.42. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

