Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $56.10 Million Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141,904 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 3.30% of PRA Group worth $56,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,355,000 after buying an additional 50,405 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 221,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after buying an additional 58,536 shares during the period.

Shares of PRAA stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,313. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,911 shares of company stock valued at $646,593 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

