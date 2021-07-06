Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $62,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. 1,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.12 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

