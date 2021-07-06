Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 5,896 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up about 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $68,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.30. 3,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.76. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.