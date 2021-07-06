Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the period. Five9 comprises 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Five9 worth $70,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Five9 by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,813 shares of company stock worth $19,346,251 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,611. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -263.81 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.10 and a 52-week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.