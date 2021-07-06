Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,783,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 401,771 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises approximately 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.25% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $75,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after purchasing an additional 778,794 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

KTOS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $255,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $308,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,269 shares of company stock worth $3,620,905 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

