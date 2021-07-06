Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

