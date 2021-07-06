Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 230,930 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,930 shares during the quarter. PROG makes up about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.80% of PROG worth $81,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $2,694,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $26,979,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PROG by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after buying an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $75,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist reduced their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

NYSE:PRG traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.22. 2,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,116. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

