LH Capital Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 1,481,480 Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,481,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,511,000. Lufax makes up 2.2% of LH Capital Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,342,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $64,237,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $56,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LU. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Lufax stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. 82,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.