AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AMK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,573. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.05.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMK. Raymond James raised AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,953 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

