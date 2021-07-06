ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $19.75. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORIC shares. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The firm has a market cap of $676.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $27,489.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,998 shares of company stock worth $200,752.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,802,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 619,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 229,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

