Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Down 20.8% in June

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,200 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

