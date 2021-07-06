Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.02

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

TBPH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 621,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after buying an additional 171,761 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $2,093,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

