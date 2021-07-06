ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Up to $11.65

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $12.14. ContextLogic shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 202,442 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,415 shares of company stock worth $8,636,018 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

