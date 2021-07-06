Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.18

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $9.50. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 96,691 shares traded.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268,427 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,785 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,648 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,210,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

