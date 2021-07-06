Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $23.05

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.05, but opened at $21.18. Tata Motors shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 15,308 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

