Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 122,853 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,853 shares during the quarter. Envestnet accounts for 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $86,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.91. 4,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,023. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 220.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENV. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

