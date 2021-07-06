Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 14,386 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises 1.5% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.26% of Cadence Design Systems worth $99,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,016. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock remained flat at $$137.94 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.87.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.62.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

