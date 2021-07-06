Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Position Lowered by Simcoe Capital Management LLC

Simcoe Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,579,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,750 shares during the period. Extended Stay America makes up 4.0% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Simcoe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Extended Stay America worth $31,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at $2,822,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $911,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $4,625,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $3,986,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Extended Stay America by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 530,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

STAY stock remained flat at $$20.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,740. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STAY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

