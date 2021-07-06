AlpInvest Partners B.V. Buys New Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Pinduoduo comprises about 0.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after purchasing an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after purchasing an additional 342,069 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in Pinduoduo by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $7.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.20. 235,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,428,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.11. The stock has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a PE ratio of -150.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

