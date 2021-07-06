International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

NYSE:IFF opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.57. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $24,143,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 47,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

