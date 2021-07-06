Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Infosys by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.