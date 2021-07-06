iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

EFAV traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.79. 886,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71.

