Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $409.39 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 410,099,821 coins and its circulating supply is 410,099,245 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

