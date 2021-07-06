Governor DAO (GDAO) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last Week

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00003032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $95,598.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00045874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00135600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00167017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.90 or 0.99682615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.00941566 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,813,386 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

