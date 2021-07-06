Analysts Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Price Target at $62.07

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $1,782,476. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $56.64. 7,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,115. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.