Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after buying an additional 1,428,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $90.33. 184,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,342,121. The company has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.35.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.