Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $450.37. 3,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,935. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.21. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $270.85 and a 52-week high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.