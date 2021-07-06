Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Fosse Capital Partners LLP

Fosse Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 22.8% of Fosse Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fosse Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $43,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

Shares of TT traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,698. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $89.58 and a 12 month high of $189.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

