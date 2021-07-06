Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $200.29. 3,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.64. The company has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $201.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

