Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,569 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $61.38. 30,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,107. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $62.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00.

