Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $391.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northrop Grumman continues to witness strong demand for its products on a global scale, with programs like F-35, Triton and SABR radar Global Hawk and E-2D program. As a major U.S. defense contractor, Northrop enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is well positioned in high priority categories, which enables it to clinch notable contracts from the Pentagon. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, a comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause concern for investors. It fears that continued spread of COVID-19 might cause extended disruption in its supply chain. Economic tensions and changes in international trade policies, including higher tariffs on imported goods might hurt the stock.”

NOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.40. The company had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,735. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after buying an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

